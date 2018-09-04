Padres’ Wil Myers Apologizes For Ripping Manager In Fortnite Stream

Wil Myers’ beef with Andy Green has ended before it had the chance to explode.

The San Diego Padres right fielder apologized Monday for negative comments he made about his manager during a Fortnite stream. Green made the Padres do defensive drills last week, and Myers aired his grievances over them Friday Carlos Ajuaje’s live stream of the video game.

“The Padres are doing cutoff and relays tomorrow at 3 o’clock … in September, dude,” Myers said. “Oh my god. It’s so miserable, man. It’s insane. Andy could not be any worse than he is right now.”

Ajuaje quickly interrupted Myers to save him from further embarrassment.

“Dude,” Asuaje said. “I’m streaming this.”

Upon seeing his comments had gained public attention, Myers said “my stomach dropped.”

Myers and Green met Monday and apparently agreed to move on from the incident.

“I love Andy, and I love playing for him,” Myers said, per MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell. “He’s a guy that has taught me a lot in this game. At times, you get into a mood where you get frustrated, no matter what’s going on with a team or individually, and you say some things you shouldn’t say in a conversation that you think’s private. The reality is, now we’re in 2018. … I’m incredibly sorry, obviously to Andy, to my teammates, to the fans. This is a distraction we don’t need.”

Let’s add Myers’ story to the ever-growing list of athletes’ social-media faux pas and also hope every coach or manager will be as understanding of their players’ mistakes as Green is.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports Images