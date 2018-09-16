New England Patriots

Patrick Chung Injury: Patriots DB Forced Out Of Game With Concussion

by on Sun, Sep 16, 2018 at 6:27PM

The New England Patriots defense lost two key members Sunday due to concussions.

Defensive end Trey Flowers went down in the first quarter, then defensive back Patrick Chung sustained a head injury later in the first half.

Chung, who also was returning punts for the Patriots on Sunday, was not spotted on the sideline to begin the second half. During the third quarter, the Patriots announced he was out the rest of the game.

Duron Harmon took Chung’s place on the field, and it also resulted in Eric Rowe seeing some increased time in the dime package, which hasn’t worked out so well.

