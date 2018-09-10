Patriots Again Need Wide Receivers, Running Back; Who’s Available?

The New England Patriots suddenly have three open spots on their roster and major needs at wide receiver and running back. Not to state the obvious, but expect some moves to come later this week.

The Patriots cut wide receivers Riley McCarron and Chad Hansen and placed running back Jeremy Hill on injured reserve. They now have just three full-time players on their 53-man roster at each position.

And yes, (former) star receiver Dez Bryant is still available. ESPN’s Mike Reiss, who knows things, wondered Monday if the Patriots should bring in Bryant for a visit.

I’ve previously rejected the possibility of signing Bryant, because it seems he wants more money than the Patriots would be willing to offer. But now that Week 1 is over, veteran contracts are no longer guaranteed. Signing Bryant would come with far less risk. And with three open spots, and three receivers, on the roster, the possibility of adding Bryant has at least increased over the last 24 hours.

The Patriots worked out wide receiver Corey Coleman on Monday. They previously worked out receivers Kendall Wright and Brandon Reilly.

Five receivers hit the open market Monday. Former Pittsburgh Steelers receivers Damoun Patterson and Marcus Tucker, ex-Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Tevaun Smith and former Indianapolis Colts receiver Krishawn Hogan all cleared waivers. The Denver Broncos released wide receiver River Cracraft from their practice squad.

The Broncos also waived Isaiah McKenzie. The Patriots could put in a claim on him Tuesday or wait to see if he clears waivers. McKenzie has experience returning punts, though he has a history of fumbling them.

Receivers cut by the Patriots this summer, Kenny Britt, Jordan Matthews and Malcolm Mitchell, also are still free agents.

The Patriots worked out Cracraft and Smith last September. The Patriots reached out to find out when Patterson would be available to work out, which won’t be until Week 5, a source told NESN.com.

The Patriots could elect to sign running back Ralph Webb off their practice squad. Other available running backs include Kenjon Barner, Matthew Dayes, Terrance West and Orleans Darkwa.

The Patriots will need a fourth running back even once rookie Sony Michel is fully recovered from a knee injury.

Our best guess? We don’t really have one. After Eric Decker, Amara Darboh, McCarron, Hansen, Britt, Matthews and Mitchell, among others, all didn’t work out this summer, the Patriots are on Plan Q to add a receiver. It seems anything would be on the table at this point.

Webb seems the most likely candidate to fill the receiver spot, though the Patriots did previously show interest in Darkwa.