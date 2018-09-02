Patriots Claim Wide Receivers Off Waivers From Seahawks, Jets

The New England Patriots solved their wide receiver depth issues Sunday when they claimed two wide receivers off waivers.

The Patriots claimed wide receiver Amara Darboh off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks and Chad Hansen off waivers from the New York Jets.

Darboh was a third-round pick out of Michigan in 2017. He caught eight passes for 71 yards in 16 games with the Seahawks in 2017. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound receiver fits the Patriots from a testing perspective. He ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash with a 6.81-second 3-cone drill. Darboh also played 159 special teams snaps last season.

He caught 151 passes for 2,062 yards with 14 touchdowns in three seasons with Michigan.

Hansen was a fourth-round pick out of California in 2017. He caught nine passes for 94 yards in 15 games with one start last season. He also fits the Patriots from a testing perspective. He ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash with a 6.74-second 3-cone drill at 6-foot-2, 202 pounds coming out of college. Hansen played 34 special teams snaps last season.

Hansen caught 92 passes for 1,249 yards with 11 touchdowns in 2016 at Cal.

Neither Darboh nor Hansen has experience returning punts. The Patriots could be going into the 2018 season with Cordarrelle Patterson, Patrick Chung, Chris Hogan or Rex Burkhead as their punt returner as Julian Edelman serves a four-game suspension. The Patriots cut punt returners Cyrus Jones and Riley McCarron and placed Braxton Berrios on injured reserve.

Darboh and Hansen join Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Patterson and special-teamer Matthew Slater on the Patriots’ receiver depth chart.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images