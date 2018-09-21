Patriots’ Derek Rivers Should Make NFL Debut In Trey Flowers’ Likely Absence

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers is fully recovered from last summer’s torn ACL, but the 2017 third-round pick has yet to make his NFL debut. That should change this weekend, however.

Rivers has been a healthy scratch in the first two weeks of the 2018 season, as he’s found himself below Trey Flowers, Keionta Davis, Adrian Clayborn and Deatrich Wise Jr. on the Patriots’ defensive end depth chart. But Flowers suffered a concussion Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and is doubtful to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

If Flowers can’t play, then Rivers likely would step up in his place on the active roster.

“It would be a blessing,” Rivers said Friday. “I’d be excited, but this is what we’ve been doing since camp. I got to play in the preseason, and every game is similar. I know everybody puts a lot of pressure on preseason and regular season, but a football game is a football game. It’s a blessing to play in each and every one of them. It will be exciting times, and god-willing, if this is the week, then I’ll be excited.”

Rivers said it hasn’t been frustrating sitting out the first two weeks of the season.

“Not at all,” Rivers said. “It’s been a blessing to be here and be with the fellas and to still be out there and practice and try to get better. God has a plan, so whenever that time comes, make sure to be prepared to do my job.”

Rivers had one sack, two QB hits and six hurries in 68 preseason pass-rush snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He also made three stops in the run game.

If Rivers has a good performance Sunday, then that could vault him up the depth chart, allowing him to play even when Flowers returns. The Patriots struggled to rush Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortes and defend the run in Week 2.

Patriots fans have been eager to see what Rivers can do since he was selected last April out of Youngstown State. We should find out Sunday if he can boost the Patriots’ front seven.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images