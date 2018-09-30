Patriots-Dolphins Inactives Reaction: Josh Gordon To Make Team Debut

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ latest high-profile addition will make his team debut Sunday.

Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is active in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactives:

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

TE Jacob Hollister (chest)

DE Geneo Grissom (ankle)

OL Ted Karras

OL Cole Croston

DE Derek Rivers

DE Keionta Davis

— OT Marcus Cannon (calf), SS Patrick Chung (concussion), SS Nate Ebner (hip), DE Trey Flowers (concussion), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle) and LB Brandon King (foot) were listed as questionable but are active.

— Flowers and Chung will return after missing Week 3. They will be huge in the Patriots’ quest to improve their defense.

— OL Brian Schwenke dressing over Karras is a big surprise. Karras had a great training camp and preseason and hasn’t received any offensive snaps as the Patriots’ top reserve interior offensive lineman. Schwenke has started 30 career games in five NFL seasons.

— Newcomer DE John Simon is active over Grissom, Rivers and Davis. Davis has struggled to get after the passer and set the edge. Rivers, a 2017 third-rounder, has been a disappointment after being the team’s top pick in last year’s draft. Simon brings a veteran presence to the field.

— Jason McCourty is expected to start at cornerback over Rowe.

— Dwayne Allen will serve as the Patriots’ No. 2 tight end.

— Grissom will be missed on special teams.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images