Patriots Fans Get Kick Out Of Tom Brady’s Surprising Run Vs. Jaguars

Speed certainly is not in Tom Brady’s repertoire, but that didn’t stop the New England Patriots quarterback from getting on his horse Sunday afternoon.

In the third quarter of the Patriots’ Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brady helped New England convert on a 3rd-and-6 by scampering 10 yards for a first down. Brady’s rushes typically are limited to quarterback sneaks, so the uncharacteristic dash got Patriots fans out of their seats.

Who says Brady can't run! — Damon Millar (@DamonMillar) September 16, 2018

BRADY RUN!!! — John Bialas (@JohnBialas1) September 16, 2018

Brady run like he trying to sneak in the movies — Federico Fellini (@justhebreu) September 16, 2018

Look at Brady run at 41 😂🐐 — Cito (@Papicitooo) September 16, 2018

Look at that Clydesdale run #Brady — AJer (@ajohn221) September 16, 2018

Brady turned in another highlight five plays later when he connected on a seven-yard pass to Chris Hogan for the Patriots’ first touchdown of the game.