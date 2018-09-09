Patriots Fans Go Crazy Over Deatrich Wise’s Post-Sack Bowling Celebration

FOXBORO, Mass. — Gillette Stadium quickly turned from a football field into a bowling alley Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots typically aren’t known for charismatic in-game celebrations, but Deatrich Wise Jr. provided a nice change of pace in New England’s Week 1 contest against the Houston Texans.

The second-year defensive lineman turned in a monster first half, including 1 1/2 sacks. And after the second time he brought down Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Wise made his case for the PBA Tour with a bowling celebration that Patriots fans got a big kick out of.

I love Deatrich Wise’s sack celebrations — PATRIOTS SZN (@benrt0) September 9, 2018

Deatrich Wise with the bowling celebration on the sack. A+ #Patriots — Matt LaPan (@Matt_LaPan) September 9, 2018

Pretty good form if you ask us.

Wise is poised for a big season in 2018, so we have a feeling this won’t be the last time you see the 24-year-old have a little fun on the gridiron.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports