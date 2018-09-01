Patriots Initial Roster Includes Just 52 Players, Three Full-Time Receivers

The New England Patriots were required to trim their roster to 53 players by Saturday at 4 p.m. They took it one step further and kept just 52 players.

Here’s how the Patriots’ first roster looks after Saturday’s cuts.

Italics indicates rookie

* indicates undrafted free agent

QUARTERBACKS (2)

Tom Brady

Brian Hoyer

The Patriots cut rookie Danny Etling, who should pass through waivers and onto the practice squad.

RUNNING BACKS (5)

Rex Burkhead

FB James Develin

Jeremy Hill

Sony Michel

James White

Despite being held out of the fourth preseason game, Mike Gillislee didn’t make the cut. The Patriots are fine at this position unless injuries to Burkhead or Michel linger.

The Patriots cut Brandon Bolden. They could elect to re-sign him Sunday after Izzo goes to injured reserve.

WIDE RECEIVERS (4)

Phillip Dorsett

Chris Hogan

Cordarrelle Patterson

Matthew Slater

The Patriots kept just three full-time receivers. Matthew Slater is mostly a special-teams player. Expect them to scour the waiver wire or make a trade to add a fifth body to this room.

TIGHT ENDS (4)

Dwayne Allen

Rob Gronkowski

Jacob Hollister

Ryan Izzo

Izzo is expected to be placed on injured reserve Sunday. He’ll be eligible to return at midseason.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (7)

David Andrews

Trent Brown

Marcus Cannon

Ted Karras

Shaq Mason

Joe Thuney

LaAdrian Waddle

The Patriots went way light on the offensive line. They’ll likely look to add another player before the season begins next Sunday.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES (4)

Malcom Brown

Adam Butler

Lawrence Guy

Danny Shelton

The Patriots cut 2016 third-round pick Vincent Valentine to keep around Butler, a second-year interior pass rusher.

DEFENSIVE ENDS (6)

Adrian Clayborn

Keionta Davis

Trey Flowers

Geneo Grissom

Derek Rivers

Deatrich Wise

Grissom was a surprise inclusion. He’s a top special-teams player and saw looks at linebacker this summer. Davis is a good story after missing his rookie season with a neck injury.

LINEBACKERS (6)

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Nicholas Grigsby

Dont’a Hightower

Brandon King

Elandon Roberts

Kyle Van Noy

The Patriots cut Marquis Flowers to keep around Grigsby. They also released edge defender Harvey Langi, who is expected to catch on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

CORNERBACKS (6)

Keion Crossen

Duke Dawson

Stephon Gilmore

*JC Jackson

Jonathan Jones

Eric Rowe

The Patriots kept both rookie cornerbacks in Crossen and Jackson. Both players showed upside this summer.

SAFETIES (5)

Patrick Chung

Nate Ebner

Duron Harmon

Devin McCourty

Jason McCourty

The McCourty twins both make the roster as safeties. Jason also adds depth at cornerback.

SPECIALISTS (3)

P Ryan Allen

LS Joe Cardona

K Stephen Gostkowski

Rookie Corey Bojorquez was cut for Allen.

INJURED RESERVE

OT Ulrick John

WR Cody Hollister

*WR Darren Andrews

WR Braxton Berrios

OT Isaiah Wynn

LB Christian Sam

Berrios, Wynn and Sam all were 2018 draft picks. Izzo, another 2018 draft pick, should join this list Sunday.

SUSPENDED

WR Julian Edelman (four games)

