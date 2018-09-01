Patriots Initial Roster Includes Just 52 Players, Three Full-Time Receivers

The New England Patriots were required to trim their roster to 53 players by Saturday at 4 p.m. They took it one step further and kept just 52 players.
Here’s how the Patriots’ first roster looks after Saturday’s cuts.
Italics indicates rookie
* indicates undrafted free agent
QUARTERBACKS (2)
Tom Brady
Brian Hoyer
The Patriots cut rookie Danny Etling, who should pass through waivers and onto the practice squad.
RUNNING BACKS (5)
Rex Burkhead
FB James Develin
Jeremy Hill
Sony Michel
James White
Despite being held out of the fourth preseason game, Mike Gillislee didn’t make the cut. The Patriots are fine at this position unless injuries to Burkhead or Michel linger.
The Patriots cut Brandon Bolden. They could elect to re-sign him Sunday after Izzo goes to injured reserve.
WIDE RECEIVERS (4)
Phillip Dorsett
Chris Hogan
Cordarrelle Patterson
Matthew Slater
The Patriots kept just three full-time receivers. Matthew Slater is mostly a special-teams player. Expect them to scour the waiver wire or make a trade to add a fifth body to this room.
TIGHT ENDS (4)
Dwayne Allen
Rob Gronkowski
Jacob Hollister
Ryan Izzo
Izzo is expected to be placed on injured reserve Sunday. He’ll be eligible to return at midseason.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (7)
David Andrews
Trent Brown
Marcus Cannon
Ted Karras
Shaq Mason
Joe Thuney
LaAdrian Waddle
The Patriots went way light on the offensive line. They’ll likely look to add another player before the season begins next Sunday.
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (4)
Malcom Brown
Adam Butler
Lawrence Guy
Danny Shelton
The Patriots cut 2016 third-round pick Vincent Valentine to keep around Butler, a second-year interior pass rusher.
DEFENSIVE ENDS (6)
Adrian Clayborn
Keionta Davis
Trey Flowers
Geneo Grissom
Derek Rivers
Deatrich Wise
Grissom was a surprise inclusion. He’s a top special-teams player and saw looks at linebacker this summer. Davis is a good story after missing his rookie season with a neck injury.
LINEBACKERS (6)
Ja’Whaun Bentley
Nicholas Grigsby
Dont’a Hightower
Brandon King
Elandon Roberts
Kyle Van Noy
The Patriots cut Marquis Flowers to keep around Grigsby. They also released edge defender Harvey Langi, who is expected to catch on the practice squad if he clears waivers.
CORNERBACKS (6)
Keion Crossen
Duke Dawson
Stephon Gilmore
*JC Jackson
Jonathan Jones
Eric Rowe
The Patriots kept both rookie cornerbacks in Crossen and Jackson. Both players showed upside this summer.
SAFETIES (5)
Patrick Chung
Nate Ebner
Duron Harmon
Devin McCourty
Jason McCourty
The McCourty twins both make the roster as safeties. Jason also adds depth at cornerback.
SPECIALISTS (3)
P Ryan Allen
LS Joe Cardona
K Stephen Gostkowski
Rookie Corey Bojorquez was cut for Allen.
INJURED RESERVE
OT Ulrick John
WR Cody Hollister
*WR Darren Andrews
WR Braxton Berrios
OT Isaiah Wynn
LB Christian Sam
Berrios, Wynn and Sam all were 2018 draft picks. Izzo, another 2018 draft pick, should join this list Sunday.
SUSPENDED
WR Julian Edelman (four games)
