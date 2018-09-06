Patriots Injuries: Rookie Running Back Sony Michel (Knee) Remains Limited

FOXBORO, Mass. — The status of New England Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel remains up in the air three days out from Week 1.

Michel was limited in practice for the second straight day with a knee injury suffered early in training camp. Michel was one of three players limited and six listed on the injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Duke Dawson (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring)

RB Sony Michel (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

OT Marcus Cannon (calf)

S Nate Ebner (knee)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (illness)

Dawson was a limited participant Wednesday in practice. The second-round pick only played in preseason game this summer.

The Patriots held an unpadded walk-through in their practice bubble Thursday. It would be a slight surprise for Michel to suit up in Week 1 if he’s still banged up. The Patriots also have running backs Rex Burkhead, James White and Jeremy Hill on their depth chart. Michel, a 2018 first-round pick, sat out the Patriots’ entire preseason.

