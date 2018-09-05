Patriots Injuries: Running Back Rex Burkhead Fully Healthy Before Week 1

FOXBORO, Mass. — Expect to see running back Rex Burkhead on the field Sunday when the New England Patriots take on the Houston Texans.

Burkhead wasn’t even listed on the Patriots’ first practice participation and injury report of the season. He suffered a knee injury during training camp and didn’t play in the preseason.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report:

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (illness)

CB Duke Dawson (hamstring)

TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring)

RB Sony Michel (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

OT Marcus Cannon (calf)

S Nate Ebner (knee)

Wide receiver Matthew Slater and defensive end Trey Flowers also missed time this summer but weren’t listed on the injury report.

Ebner, who tore his ACL in November, had a big wrap on his knee while limping through the locker room Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images