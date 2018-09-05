New England Patriots

Patriots Injuries: Running Back Rex Burkhead Fully Healthy Before Week 1

by on Wed, Sep 5, 2018 at 5:13PM

FOXBORO, Mass. — Expect to see running back Rex Burkhead on the field Sunday when the New England Patriots take on the Houston Texans.

Burkhead wasn’t even listed on the Patriots’ first practice participation and injury report of the season. He suffered a knee injury during training camp and didn’t play in the preseason.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report:

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (illness)
CB Duke Dawson (hamstring)
TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring)
RB Sony Michel (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION
OT Marcus Cannon (calf)
S Nate Ebner (knee)

Wide receiver Matthew Slater and defensive end Trey Flowers also missed time this summer but weren’t listed on the injury report.

Ebner, who tore his ACL in November, had a big wrap on his knee while limping through the locker room Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images

