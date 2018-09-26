Patriots Injuries: Trey Flowers, Patrick Chung Return To Practice Ahead Of Dolphins Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Two key New England Patriots contributors landed on injured reserve Wednesday, but there was some positive news to share on the injury front.

Defensive end Trey Flowers and safety Patrick Chung both were present at the start of Wednesday’s practice after sitting out Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions with concussions.

Neither player practiced last week as they recovered from their respective head injuries, both of which were suffered during New England’s Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Patriots’ defense has struggled without them, allowing 57 points and 894 yards of total offense over the past two games.

The Patriots had perfect attendance at practice as they continued preparations for this Sunday’s matchup with the undefeated Miami Dolphins, including the presence of three new players: edge defender John Simon (No. 55), running back Kenjon Barner (No. 38) and safety David Jones (No. 39).

Here’s a look at new Patriots edge defender John Simon. Played nine games for the Colts last season. pic.twitter.com/3ZlIT8JUNr — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 26, 2018

Simon and Barner filled spots on the 53-man roster that were vacated when running back Rex Burkhead and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley were placed on IR. Barner spent eight days with the Patriots earlier this month and was a healthy scratch for the Jaguars game.

Jones, who spent last season on the Patriots’ practice squad before being released in July, returned to the practice squad, replacing wide receiver Jace Billingsley.

