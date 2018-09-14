Patriots Injury Report: Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel Both Questionable Vs. Jaguars

New England Patriots tight end Jacob Hollister was removed from the injury report Friday, signifying he will play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hollister, who is expected to take on a larger role in New England’s offense this season, missed last Sunday’s Week 1 win over the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury and was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. He was a full participant in Friday’s session.

Safety Nate Ebner (knee) also was removed from the injury report after fully participating Friday.

Four Patriots players were limited during Friday’s practice: running backs Rex Burkhead (concussion) and Sony Michel (knee), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (calf) and cornerback Keion Crossen (hamstring). All four are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Crossen was a new addition to the injury report. He was a healthy scratch against Houston.

Jaguars starting running back Leonard Fournette also is listed as questionable after missing all three of Jacksonville’s practices this week with a hamstring.