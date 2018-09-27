Patriots Injury Report: Josh Gordon, Rob Gronkowski Remain Limited

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots released another lengthy injury report Thursday.

According to the report, 11 players were limited in practice, and one, cornerback Eric Rowe (groin), did not participate. Here is the full report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT Marcus Cannon (calf)

S Patrick Chung (concussion)

CB Keion Crossen (hamstring)

S Nate Ebner (hip)

DE Trey Flowers (concussion)

WR Josh Gordon (hamstring)

DE Geneo Grissom (ankle)

TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle)

TE Jacob Hollister (chest)

LB Brandon King (foot)

DT Danny Shelton (elbow)

King was the only new addition to that list, as the other 10 players also were limited Wednesday. Rowe also was limited Wednesday, as well, before sitting out Thursday’s practice.

Rowe, Chung, Flowers, Gordon and Hollister all did not play in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Gordon, whom New England acquired from the Cleveland Browns last week, has yet to make his Patriots debut.

The Patriots will host the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

