Patriots Injury Report: Rex Burkhead Didn’t Practice With Concussion

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are getting dangerously shallow at running back, and it’s only Week 2.

Rex Burkhead was listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday because of a concussion. Burkhead was present and participating in the portion of practice open to the media. Because Burkhead didn’t participate in contact drills, he was listed as a non-participant. It’s unclear when Burkhead suffered the concussion.

The Patriots placed running back Jeremy Hill on injured reserve with a torn ACL on Monday. They signed running back Kenjon Barner to their 53-man roster Tuesday and running back Kenneth Farrow to their practice squad Wednesday. Running back Sony Michel was still limited with a knee injury Wednesday. Third-down back James White is fully healthy.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Rex Burkhead (concussion)

LIMITED

RB Sony Michel (knee)

OT Marcus Cannon (calf)

S Nate Ebner (knee)

TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring)

It’s unclear what the Patriots will do if Burkhead and Michel can’t play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. White and Barner are both undersized running backs. It’s possible the Patriots could sign Farrow or Ralph Webb off the practice squad before this week’s game.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images