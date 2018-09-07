Patriots Injury Report: Sony Michel, Jacob Hollister Questionable Vs. Texans

FOXBORO, Mass. — Four New England Patriots players were listed as questionable for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

Those players were running back Sony Michel (knee), tight end Jacob Hollister (hamstring), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (calf) and safety Nate Ebner (knee).

Michel and Hollister both were limited in practice this week, while Cannon and Ebner were full participants. Of those four, only Hollister appeared in a game this preseason.

Rookie linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley was removed from the injury report after being limited Wednesday with an illness.

Running back Rex Burkhead expects to play Sunday after sitting out the preseason with a knee injury. He was not listed on the injury report.

