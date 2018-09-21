Patriots Injury Report: Trey Flowers, Patrick Chung Doubtful; Jacob Hollister Out

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots already have ruled out tight end Jacob Hollister from playing Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.

Hollister is out with a chest injury. He didn’t practice Friday and wasn’t even listed on the injury report Wednesday and Thursday. It’s unclear when he suffered the injury.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report:

OUT

TE Jacob Hollister (chest)

DOUBTFUL

DE Trey Flowers (concussion)

SS Patrick Chung (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE

OT Marcus Cannon (calf)

CB Keion Crossen (hamstring)

SS Nate Ebner (hip)

WR Josh Gordon (hamstring)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

Flowers and Chung didn’t practice this week. It seems very unlikely they’ll suit up Sunday night.

The Patriots removed tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle), defensive end Deatrich Wise (finger) and running back Sony Michel (knee) from the injury report.

