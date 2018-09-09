Patriots’ Jeremy Hill Exits Week 1 Game Vs. Texans With Knee Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots already were dealing with a handful of injuries heading into the 2018 NFL, and they added another to their list Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Veteran running back Jeremy Hill, who signed a free-agent deal with the Patriots in the spring, was forced to leave New England’s Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans in the third quarter with a knee injury.

After Tyrann Mathieu scooped up a Rob Gronkowski fumble, Hill awkwardly collided with Patriots fullback James Develin as he attempted to bring down the Texans safety. Hill remained down on the field for a few minutes before making his way to the sideline with some assistance. After a brief trip to the medical tent, the 25-year-old proceeded to make his way to the Patriots locker room under his own power and promptly was ruled out for the game.

With Hill out, the Patriots currently are left with Rex Burkhead and James White at running back, as 2018 first-round pick Sony Michel was inactive for Week 1 with a knee injury. As far as in-house solutions — should Hill miss extended time — the Patriots’ practice squad features rookie back Ralph Webb, who scored three total touchdowns in the preseason.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports