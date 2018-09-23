Patriots-Lions Inactives: Josh Gordon’s Debut Will Have To Wait

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wide receiver Josh Gordon will not dress for Sunday night’s Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Gordon is among the Patriots’ seven inactive players.
Here’s the full list:
WR Josh Gordon
TE Jacob Hollister
SS Patrick Chung
CB Eric Rowe
DE Trey Flowers
OL Cole Croston
OL Brian Schwenke
The Patriots will dress just nine potential pass catchers in wide receivers Phillip Dorsett, Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Matthew Slater, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen and running backs Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel and James White.
Defensive end Derek Rivers and cornerbacks Keion Crossen and JC Jackson are set to make their NFL debuts.
Right tackle Marcus Cannon (calf) will return to the field after his Week 2 absence.
Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images
