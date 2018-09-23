Patriots-Lions Inactives: Josh Gordon’s Debut Will Have To Wait

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wide receiver Josh Gordon will not dress for Sunday night’s Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Gordon is among the Patriots’ seven inactive players.

Here’s the full list:

WR Josh Gordon

TE Jacob Hollister

SS Patrick Chung

CB Eric Rowe

DE Trey Flowers

OL Cole Croston

OL Brian Schwenke

The Patriots will dress just nine potential pass catchers in wide receivers Phillip Dorsett, Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Matthew Slater, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen and running backs Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel and James White.

Defensive end Derek Rivers and cornerbacks Keion Crossen and JC Jackson are set to make their NFL debuts.

Right tackle Marcus Cannon (calf) will return to the field after his Week 2 absence.

