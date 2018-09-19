Patriots Notes: Eric Rowe Explains What Went Wrong On Keelan Cole Touchdown

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and nuggets from Wednesday’s New England Patriots media availability at Gillette Stadium:

— Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe explained what went wrong on the play that got him benched during Sunday’s 31-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Late in the first quarter, Rowe gave Keelan Cole a free release at the line and was unable to keep up with the Jaguars wide receiver as quarterback Blake Bortles and Cole connected on a 24-yard touchdown pass.

Rowe already had allowed a 22-yard reception to Cole earlier in the drive — albeit arguably the best catch of the season so far — and after the touchdown, coach Bill Belichick evidently had seen enough. When the Patriots’ defense returned to the field, Jason McCourty was in at cornerback opposite Stephon Gilmore.

“I knew from the moment,” Rowe said. “It started with my (play at the) line of scrimmage. I didn’t get a hand on (Cole), and I kind of hesitated at the line, so that already put him, like, a half-step ahead. Other than that, I knew if I’d just — really what it comes down to is the small stuff. If I had moved my feet just, like, an inch more, I would have been right there on his hip. Just little stuff like that that I already knew in the moment. I’ve just got to be consistent with it.”

McCourty played the rest of the game for New England. Rowe played one snap in the Patriots’ dime package during the second half and allowed another 22-yard catch to Cole, who finished with a game-high 116 yards on seven receptions.

It remains to be seen whether Rowe or McCourty will get the nod Sunday night against the Detroit Lions.

“Obviously, I know I didn’t play the way the way I want to play,” Rowe said. “But it’s a new week. You’ve got to restart again whether you win or lose, because last week’s performance is not going to help this week. You’ve just got to keep building on and on. So just for me, I had already forgotten about it. I’m already working for this week to get it going.”

— Josh Gordon was the talk of the town Wednesday before and after taking the field for his first Patriots practice.

The veteran wide receiver didn’t speak to the media, but many of his new teammates were asked for their thoughts on his arrival.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower recalled the 2013 game in which Gordon, then with the Cleveland Browns, torched the Patriots’ defense for 151 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches.

“He was a monster then,” Hightower said, “and he’s still a monster now.”

Tight end Rob Gronkowski said he’s happy to have Gordon aboard, then offered an odd response when asked whether he’s excited to play with another big, athletic pass-catcher. (Gordon is listed at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds and ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2012.)

“Definitely,” Gronkowski said. “But I can’t really worry about what’s going on. I’ve got to really focus on what I’ve got to do too. And being here, there really isn’t too much excitement at all, so I don’t know. Getting excited is kind of scary.”

— Gordon’s locker is directly next to quarterback Tom Brady’s, in a stall that had been unoccupied since the renovated locker room opened earlier this year.

