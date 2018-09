The NFL has returned.

On the inaugural episode of “Patriots Now,” NESN.com’s Courtney Cox welcomes in Doug Kyed and Darren Hartwell to preview the New England Patriots Week 1 matchup with the Houston Texans.

Cox also takes a deeper look at Rob Gronkowski’s new contract, Tom Brady’s career goals and the Pats’ Week 1 injury report.

Watch the video above for the full episode.