Patriots Open Three Spots On 53-Man Roster, Release Two Wide Receivers

Muff a punt with the New England Patriots, and there’s a good chance you’ll hit the NFL transaction wire a day later.

That’s what happened to wide receiver Riley McCarron on Monday. McCarron, who was signed off the practice squad last week, muffed a punt, which the Houston Texans recovered in the Patriots’ 27-20 Week 1 win Sunday, and he was waived Monday. The Patriots also waived wide receiver Chad Hansen, whom they claimed last Sunday, and placed running back Jeremy Hill on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

The Patriots now have three roster spots to fill before Sunday’s Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. With just three full-time wide receivers and three running backs on their 53-man roster, those positions are the Patriots’ greatest needs.

The Patriots reportedly worked out wide receiver Corey Coleman on Monday. Wide receivers Dez Bryant and Jeremy Maclin and running back Orleans Darkwa are still available as free agents. The Patriots also could elect to sign running back Ralph Webb off their practice squad.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images