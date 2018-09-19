Patriots Practice: Josh Gordon Present; Trey Flowers, Patrick Chung Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — It seems the Josh Gordon trade finally has been finalized. The big wide receiver was present, wearing No. 10, at New England Patriots practice Wednesday.

That's Josh Gordon in No. 10. Trey Flowers and Patrick Chung are absent. Cyrus Jones is here wearing No. 41. pic.twitter.com/xxDg549lQd — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 19, 2018

Defensive end Trey Flowers and safety Patrick Chung, both of whom suffered concussions Sunday, were the only absences at Wednesday’s session.

Cornerback Cyrus Jones, who was signed off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad Wednesday, also was at practice wearing his old No. 41. Running back Kenjon Barner was cut to make room for Jones.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick declined to address the Gordon trade to the media Wednesday morning, saying there were terms that needed to be met before the trade officially went through.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images