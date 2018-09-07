Patriots Practice Report: Full 53-Man Roster Present Ahead Of Texans Opener

FOXBORO, Mass. — All 53 players on the New England Patriots’ active roster were present Friday at the team’s final practice ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Houston Texans.

The only player missing from practice was defensive tackle Vincent Valentine, who is on the practice squad. Valentine missed all of last season with a knee injury but was a full participant throughout the preseason.

Reporters were only permitted to watch pre-practice stretching, so it was unclear whether any players were limited participants. Running back Sony Michel (knee) and tight end Jacob Hollister (hamstring) both were limited Thursday.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (calf) and safety Nate Ebner (knee) both have been full participants this week after sitting out all four preseason games.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images