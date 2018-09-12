New England Patriots

Patriots Practice Report: Receiver Absent, New Running Back Spotted

by on Wed, Sep 12, 2018 at 1:10PM

FOXBORO, Mass. — A day after shaking up their 53-man roster, it appears the New England Patriots are making changes to the practice squad.

The Patriots’ active roster had perfect attendance at Wednesday’s practice, but practice-squad receiver Jace Billingsley was absent. In his place was a running back wearing No. 39 who looked suspiciously like Kenneth Farrow, who was with the Patriots for their fourth preseason game.

New Patriots wideouts Corey Coleman, wearing No. 10, and Bennie Fowler, sporting No. 16, were present, as was running back Kenjon Barner, who was assigned No. 41.

The Patriots travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Doug Kyed? Send it to him via Twitter at @DougKyed.
TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties