Patriots Practice Report: Trent Brown’s Absence No Cause For Concern

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots fans shouldn’t fret over Trent Brown’s absence from practice this week.

The big offensive tackle was excused from practice Sunday and Tuesday, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Brown is expected to return to the practice field Wednesday and plans to play in Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Houston Texans, per Schefter’s report.

Brown was present at every open practice from the start of organized team activities through the end of training camp and will enter the season as New England’s starting left tackle, replacing Nate Solder.

The Patriots made multiple roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s session, reportedly waiving wide receiver Amara Darboh and re-signing offensive lineman Brian Schwenke to the 53-man roster. They also signed wide receiver Jace Billingsley and O-lineman Eric Smith to the practice squad.

Schwenke had been with the team all summer before being released Saturday.

Wideout Chad Hansen also made his Patriots practice debut after being claimed off waivers from the New York Jets on Sunday.

Hansen and Billingsley in action. pic.twitter.com/QN9Gnu2Ld1 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 4, 2018

Darboh also was claimed Sunday but was let go before his first practice. His departure reportedly was injury-related.

#Patriots are waiving WR Amara Darboh, as @FieldYates said. Source adds that Darboh is having surgery today. Unclear what type but that’s the reason for the transaction and his short stint in NE. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 4, 2018

Long snapper Joe Cardona also was absent from Tuesday’s practice, and running backs Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead participated in positional drills as they work their way back from reported knee injuries.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images