Patriots Practice Report: Trey Flowers, Patrick Chung Still Out With Concussions

FOXBORO, Mass. — Defensive end Trey Flowers and safety Patrick Chung both were not present for the start of New England Patriots practice Thursday.

Flowers and Chung both are recovering from concussions suffered during Sunday’s 31-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They also missed Wednesday’s practice, and at this point, it appears unlikely either will play this Sunday night against the Detroit Lions.

Chung appeared to be doing conditioning work on a separate field as practice began. Flowers was not spotted.

Wide receiver Corey Coleman, whom the Patriots reportedly re-signed to their practice squad Wednesday, practiced Thursday, wearing No. 14. Running back Kenneth Farrow appears to have been released from the practice squad to make room for Coleman, as Farrow was not present at practice.

Receiver Josh Gordon, who signed with the Patriots earlier this week, practiced for the second consecutive day. He was limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

