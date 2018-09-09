Patriots-Texans Inactives: Jacob Hollister, Sony Michel Out Of Week 1

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ receiving corps took another hit Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, when tight end Jacob Hollister appeared on the inactive list.

Hollister was limited in practice all week with a hamstring injury. He was listed as questionable on the injury report Friday. He won’t play Sunday afternoon in the Patriots’ Week 1 matchup with the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactives:

RB Sony Michel

WR Chad Hansen

TE Jacob Hollister

OL Brian Schwenke

DE Derek Rivers

CB Keion Crossen

CB JC Jackson

Some notes:

— Michel isn’t a big surprise. He was limited in practice all week with a knee injury. It doesn’t make sense to play him until he’s 100 percent since the Patriots also have Rex Burkhead, Jeremy Hill and James White at running back.

— Hansen also isn’t a shocker. He was claimed off waivers last Sunday and still is trying to catch up. Riley McCarron, who spent most of the 2017 season on the Patriots’ practice squad, is a go and is expected to return punts. He also could see some time in the slot. The Patriots also have Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson at wide receiver, plus special teamer Matthew Slater.

— The Patriots will dress two tight ends in Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen. Allen could help chip in as a blocker on Texans pass-rushers J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus and Jadeveon Clowney.

— Schwenke is the Patriots’ No. 8 offensive lineman. The Patriots typically only dress seven offensive linemen. Those will be LT Trent Brown, LG Joe Thuney, C David Andrews, RG Shaq Mason, RT Marcus Cannon, OT LaAdrian Waddle and interior offensive lineman Ted Karras.

— Rivers is a bit of a surprise. He was the Patriots’ top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft as a third rounder. He missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL and now apparently has been passed on the Patriots’ depth chart by Keionta Davis, who also missed the 2017 season. The Patriots also have Trey Flowers, Adrian Clayborn and Geneo Grissom at defensive end.

— The Patriots will dress four cornerbacks in Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones and Jason McCourty with rookies Crossen and Jackson out. It’s a bit of a surprise the rookies won’t be needed on special teams.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images