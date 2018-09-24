Patriots’ Tom Brady Breaks NFL Record With Touchdown Pass Vs. Lions

Another day, another record-breaking moment for Tom Brady.
Early in the third quarter of the New England Patriots’ Week 3 tilt with the Detroit Lions on Sunday night at Ford Field, Brady connected with running back James White for a 10-yard touchdown pass and rewrote the NFL record books in the process.
Brady has shown no signs of slowing down despite being 41 years of age, so we have a feeling this won’t be the last time the Patriots quarterback stakes claim of a new record this season and beyond.
Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports
