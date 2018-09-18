Patriots’ Tom Brady-Josh Gordon Instagram Hype Video Is Simple, Very Effective

Bill Belichick doesn’t want to talk about Josh Gordon yet, but his team’s social media accounts are picking up the slack.

The New England Patriots’ Instagram account added fuel to the Gordon hype train Tuesday with a simple video: Quarterback Tom Brady uncorking a deep pass that lands in the hands of Gordon for a touchdown.

The accompanying caption: “Coming soon?”

In case Patriots fans weren’t already fired up for New England’s newest wideout, this should do the trick.

It’s still unclear how well Gordon will fit into Brady’s offense, and whether he can put his off-field issues behind him following his trade from the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

We may find out shortly, though; the 27-year-old reportedly is expected to play Sunday night in the Patriots’ primetime matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images