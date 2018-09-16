Patriots Vs. Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The New England Patriots have travelled south to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots won that game to advance to Super Bowl LII, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Both the Pats and Jags enter this showdown at 1-0. New England beat the Houston Texans 27-20 in Week 1, while Jacksonville defeated the New York Giants 20-15 in its opener.

Here’s how and when to watch Patriots vs. Jaguars online:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 16 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV