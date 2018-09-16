Patriots Vs. Jaguars Live: Updates, Analysis From Week 2 Matchup In Jacksonville

9:50 a.m.: Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell has joined Leonard Fournette on Jacksonville’s injury report. He’s now listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Campbell was a first-team All-Pro last season. His 14 1/2 sacks were tied for second-most in the NFL.

8 a.m. ET: Good morning from sunny, sweltering Jacksonville, where the New England Patriots are preparing to face the Jaguars in a rematch of last season’s memorable AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots and Jaguars both sit at 1-0 after knocking off the Houston Texans and New York Giants, respectively, in Week 1, and players on both sides have said they expect this early-season matchup to have a playoff-type atmosphere.

Jacksonville returned 10 of 11 starters from last season’s suffocating defense, but they could be without star running back Leonard Fournette, who will be a game-time decision as he nurses a hamstring injury. The Jaguars promoted running back Brandon Wilds from the practice squad Saturday, putting Fournette’s status further in doubt.

The Patriots, meanwhile, have two running backs dealing with injuries, as Rex Burkhead (concussion) and Sony Michel (knee) both are listed as questionable. New England did not add an additional back to its 53-man roster this weekend, however, which strongly suggests Burkhead, Michel or both will play today.

This would be Michel’s NFL debut, as the first-round draft pick sat out the entire preseason and Week 1.

Patriots right tackle Marcus Cannon and cornerback Keion Crossen have been ruled out for the Patriots. LaAdrian Waddle will start in Cannon’s place, with Cole Croston serving as the team’s lone backup tackle after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Click the link below for our full game preview, and be sure to check back throughout the day for full coverage.