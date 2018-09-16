Patriots Vs. Jaguars Preview: NESN ‘Pregame Chat’ Breaks Down AFC Title Rematch

All eyes will be in sunny Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon as two of the AFC’s premier teams do battle at TIAA Bank Field.

The 1-0 New England Patriots and 1-0 Jaguars square off in one of the best games of Week 2, as Jacksonville aims to avenge last season’s heart-breaking loss in the AFC Championship Game.

There are plenty of storylines in this one. Can Jalen Ramsey and the Jags’ defense contain tight end Rob Gronkowski? How will rookie running back Sony Michel fare in his expected NFL debut? And what can we expect from the Jaguars’ offense with Leonard Fournette potentially sidelined?

Our trio of NESN experts will break it all down, as former Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joins NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox to preview Pats-Jags in our “Pregame Chat” show.

The show airs live on Facebook at 2:30 p.m. ET, and you can check it in the video player above.