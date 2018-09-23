Patriots Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The New England Patriots were soundly beaten by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, but they have a great chance for a bounce-back performance Sunday night on the road against the struggling Detroit Lions.

The Lions, under the leadership of new head coach and former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, are 0-2 after losses to the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers. Expect a huge performance from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady versus a weak Lions pass defense.

Here’s how and when to watch Patriots vs. Lions:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 23 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images