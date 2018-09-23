Patriots Vs. Lions Preview: NESN ‘Pregame Chat’ Breaks Down Week 3 Matchup

The New England Patriots will be looking to put last Sunday’s Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars behind them as they take on Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

Detroit (0-2) looks to capture its first win of the season as New England (1-1) tries to get back in the win column.

Our trio of NESN experts will break down everything you need to know about the matchup, as former New England linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joins NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox to preview Pats-Lions in our “Pregame Chat” show.

The show airs live on Facebook at 6 p.m. ET, and you can check it out in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images