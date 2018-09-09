Patriots Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

The New England Patriots lost Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles in heartbreaking fashion, and their journey toward a sixth championship resumes Sunday when they host the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

These teams met for a Week 3 matchup in Foxboro last season, where the Patriots barely survived in a 36-33 win over Deshaun Watson and Co. Now, the Texans are out for revenge and to prove to the AFC that they are a legitimate threat to reach Super Bowl LIII.

Here’s how and when to watch Patriots vs. Texans:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images