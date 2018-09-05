Patriots’ Week 1 Projected Depth Chart Includes Shallow Group At Receiver

The New England Patriots trimmed, shuffled then reshuffled their roster, and now it’s time to look forward to Week 1 of the regular season.
Here’s our best guess at what the Patriots’ depth chart looks like four days before their season opener:
QUARTERBACK
Tom Brady
Brian Hoyer
Practice squad: Danny Etling
Hoyer, shockingly, didn’t pass Brady on the depth chart this summer. There’s always next year.
RUNNING BACK
Rex Burkhead
Jeremy Hill
Sony Michel
Practice squad: Ralph Webb
Burkhead and Michel were banged up this summer, and their status for Week 1 is still unclear. Initial reports indicated both players should be good to go for the regular season, but then their injuries kept lingering through the preseason.
Based on Patriots roster cuts, it seems the Patriots expect to have at least one of those players against the Texans. Hill isn’t a bad player to fall back on if necessary. Michel might have some work to do before rising up the depth chart.
THIRD-DOWN BACK
James White
Rex Burkhead
Sony Michel
Practice squad: Ralph Webb
Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears called White one of the best third-down backs in the NFL this week. He’s not wrong. White likely will be counted on heavily through the first four weeks of the season.
FULLBACK
James Develin
Develin has no backup and no competition.
WIDE RECEIVER
Chris Hogan/Phillip Dorsett
Cordarrelle Patterson
Chad Hansen
Matthew Slater
Practice squad: Jace Billingsley, Riley McCarron
Suspended: Julian Edelman
Some Patriots fans are losing their minds with panic over this group. All I can say is: Calm down, and what are the Patriots supposed to do about it at this point? It’s not as if they didn’t try to address the position over the offseason.
Dorsett did enough in the preseason to show he can be a No. 2 through the first four weeks of the season. Hogan is coming off an eight-catch, 126-yard, one-touchdown performance in Super Bowl LII. Patterson is fine as a No. 3 with other offensive weapons on the roster. And Hansen serves as insurance in case one of those three players goes down with an injury.
The Patriots looked like they had great wide receiver depth as recently as July. Then Kenny Britt, Jordan Matthews, Malcolm Mitchell and Braxton Berrios all didn’t work out. And the Patriots couldn’t prepare for Edelman’s suspension during free agency and the draft.
So, if there’s not a trade available, then what are they supposed to do? They get by until Edelman returns.
TIGHT END
Rob Gronkowski
Jacob Hollister/Dwayne Allen
Hollister and Allen likely will split time as the No. 2. Hollister is the receiving option, and Allen is the blocker.
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
LT Trent Brown, RT Marcus Cannon
LaAdrian Waddle
Practice squad: Cole Croston, Eric Smith
We expected the Patriots to keep a fourth offensive tackle. Instead, they took a risk and slipped Croston onto the practice squad.
GUARD
LG Joe Thuney, RG Shaq Mason
Ted Karras
Brian Schwenke
Practice squad: Cole Croston, Eric Smith, James Ferentz
Thuney and Mason are solid as starters, and Karras is a top backup. Schwenke has 30 games of starting experience.
CENTER
David Andrews
Ted Karras
Brian Schwenke
Practice squad: James Ferentz
The Patriots are in good shape here.
DEFENSIVE END
LDE Trey Flowers, RDE Deatrich Wise
Adrian Clayborn
Derek Rivers
Keionta Davis
Practice squad: Trent Harris
We had a tough time deciding whether to project Wise or Clayborn as the first-teamer. Clayborn hasn’t been a regular starter — instead serving as a situational pass rusher — since 2013. Wise started four games for the Patriots last season. Wise started Week 1 and 3 of the preseason, while Clayborn started Week 2. We’ll go with Wise.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Danny Shelton/Lawrence Guy
Malcom Brown
Adam Butler
Practice squad: Vincent Valentine
We also had a hard time deciding between Shelton and Brown as the starter. They could even both start with Guy coming off the bench. It’s likely Shelton, Guy and Brown all get a similar share of snaps no matter who is on the field first. Butler is the third-down interior rusher of the group.
LINEBACKER
Dont’a Hightower/Kyle Van Noy
Ja’Whaun Bentley
Elandon Roberts
Nicholas Grigsby
Brandon King
The Patriots only ran 15 percent of their snaps last season in a “regular” defense, so we project a starting defense with just two linebackers.
CORNERBACK
Stephon Gilmore/Eric Rowe
Jason McCourty
JC Jackson
Keion Crossen
Jackson and Crossen have solid upside, but we’d put McCourty on the field before the rookies if Gilmore or Rowe go down with an injury.
SLOT CORNERBACK
Jonathan Jones
Duke Dawson
Keion Crossen
Practice squad: Jomal Wiltz
Can Dawson pass Jones before the end of the season? He’s still dealing with an injury for now.
SAFETY
Devin McCourty/Patrick Chung/Duron Harmon
Jason McCourty
Nate Ebner
It’s surprising the Patriots don’t have a practice squad safety on the team over Wiltz. If McCourty, Chung or Harmon suffer an injury, then the Patriots likely would go to three cornerbacks and two safeties over giving McCourty a starting share of snaps in a new position.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Stephen Gostkowski, P Ryan Allen, LS Joe Cardona
The Patriots enter their fourth consecutive season with the same group of specialists.
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images
