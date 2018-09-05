Patriots’ Week 1 Projected Depth Chart Includes Shallow Group At Receiver

The New England Patriots trimmed, shuffled then reshuffled their roster, and now it’s time to look forward to Week 1 of the regular season.

Here’s our best guess at what the Patriots’ depth chart looks like four days before their season opener:

QUARTERBACK

Tom Brady

Brian Hoyer

Practice squad: Danny Etling

Hoyer, shockingly, didn’t pass Brady on the depth chart this summer. There’s always next year.

RUNNING BACK

Rex Burkhead

Jeremy Hill

Sony Michel

Practice squad: Ralph Webb

Burkhead and Michel were banged up this summer, and their status for Week 1 is still unclear. Initial reports indicated both players should be good to go for the regular season, but then their injuries kept lingering through the preseason.

Based on Patriots roster cuts, it seems the Patriots expect to have at least one of those players against the Texans. Hill isn’t a bad player to fall back on if necessary. Michel might have some work to do before rising up the depth chart.

THIRD-DOWN BACK

James White

Rex Burkhead

Sony Michel

Practice squad: Ralph Webb

Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears called White one of the best third-down backs in the NFL this week. He’s not wrong. White likely will be counted on heavily through the first four weeks of the season.

FULLBACK

James Develin

Develin has no backup and no competition.

WIDE RECEIVER

Chris Hogan/Phillip Dorsett

Cordarrelle Patterson

Chad Hansen

Matthew Slater

Practice squad: Jace Billingsley, Riley McCarron

Suspended: Julian Edelman

Some Patriots fans are losing their minds with panic over this group. All I can say is: Calm down, and what are the Patriots supposed to do about it at this point? It’s not as if they didn’t try to address the position over the offseason.

Dorsett did enough in the preseason to show he can be a No. 2 through the first four weeks of the season. Hogan is coming off an eight-catch, 126-yard, one-touchdown performance in Super Bowl LII. Patterson is fine as a No. 3 with other offensive weapons on the roster. And Hansen serves as insurance in case one of those three players goes down with an injury.

The Patriots looked like they had great wide receiver depth as recently as July. Then Kenny Britt, Jordan Matthews, Malcolm Mitchell and Braxton Berrios all didn’t work out. And the Patriots couldn’t prepare for Edelman’s suspension during free agency and the draft.

So, if there’s not a trade available, then what are they supposed to do? They get by until Edelman returns.

TIGHT END

Rob Gronkowski

Jacob Hollister/Dwayne Allen

Hollister and Allen likely will split time as the No. 2. Hollister is the receiving option, and Allen is the blocker.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

LT Trent Brown, RT Marcus Cannon

LaAdrian Waddle

Practice squad: Cole Croston, Eric Smith

We expected the Patriots to keep a fourth offensive tackle. Instead, they took a risk and slipped Croston onto the practice squad.

GUARD

LG Joe Thuney, RG Shaq Mason

Ted Karras

Brian Schwenke

Practice squad: Cole Croston, Eric Smith, James Ferentz

Thuney and Mason are solid as starters, and Karras is a top backup. Schwenke has 30 games of starting experience.

CENTER

David Andrews

Ted Karras

Brian Schwenke

Practice squad: James Ferentz

The Patriots are in good shape here.

DEFENSIVE END

LDE Trey Flowers, RDE Deatrich Wise

Adrian Clayborn

Derek Rivers

Keionta Davis

Practice squad: Trent Harris

We had a tough time deciding whether to project Wise or Clayborn as the first-teamer. Clayborn hasn’t been a regular starter — instead serving as a situational pass rusher — since 2013. Wise started four games for the Patriots last season. Wise started Week 1 and 3 of the preseason, while Clayborn started Week 2. We’ll go with Wise.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Danny Shelton/Lawrence Guy

Malcom Brown

Adam Butler

Practice squad: Vincent Valentine

We also had a hard time deciding between Shelton and Brown as the starter. They could even both start with Guy coming off the bench. It’s likely Shelton, Guy and Brown all get a similar share of snaps no matter who is on the field first. Butler is the third-down interior rusher of the group.

LINEBACKER

Dont’a Hightower/Kyle Van Noy

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Elandon Roberts

Nicholas Grigsby

Brandon King

The Patriots only ran 15 percent of their snaps last season in a “regular” defense, so we project a starting defense with just two linebackers.

CORNERBACK

Stephon Gilmore/Eric Rowe

Jason McCourty

JC Jackson

Keion Crossen

Jackson and Crossen have solid upside, but we’d put McCourty on the field before the rookies if Gilmore or Rowe go down with an injury.

SLOT CORNERBACK

Jonathan Jones

Duke Dawson

Keion Crossen

Practice squad: Jomal Wiltz

Can Dawson pass Jones before the end of the season? He’s still dealing with an injury for now.

SAFETY

Devin McCourty/Patrick Chung/Duron Harmon

Jason McCourty

Nate Ebner

It’s surprising the Patriots don’t have a practice squad safety on the team over Wiltz. If McCourty, Chung or Harmon suffer an injury, then the Patriots likely would go to three cornerbacks and two safeties over giving McCourty a starting share of snaps in a new position.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Stephen Gostkowski, P Ryan Allen, LS Joe Cardona

The Patriots enter their fourth consecutive season with the same group of specialists.

