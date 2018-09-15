Paul Pierce Plotting Comeback? Watch Celtics Legend In ‘Workout’ Video

“The Truth” might not be done setting you free.

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce, like many of us, has watched NBA star after NBA star post flawless workout video after flawless workout video. And, well, the future Basketball Hall of Famer, who retired after the 2016-17 season, has been inspired.

During a recent episode of ESPN’s “The Jump,” the 40-year-old Pierce gave fans a (humorous) look into his ongoing comeback attempt.

You got this, Paul.

In all seriousness, Pierce probably still could put up points in an NBA game, considering he rarely jumped more than two inches off the ground during his playing days. Although, he might have a better time simply sitting back and watching his former team (potentially) run roughshod over the Eastern Conference.