Paul Pogba Reportedly Wants Barcelona Transfer, Manchester United Exit

Paul Pogba’s wish for a change of scenery has put him at odds with his boss.

The Manchester United midfielder told the club he wants to transfer to FC Barcelona, The Mail’s Chris Wheeler reported Wednesday. Pogba’s reported request reportedly prompted Jose Mourinho to strip him of his vice-captaincy role over his perceived lack of leadership mettle and caused the relationship between Manchester United’s star player and manager to deteriorate further. Furthermore Mourinho’s treatment of Pogba and other players has “angered and frustrated” many Manchester United players, ESPN’s Mark Ogden reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Pogba reportedly informed Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward he wanted to join Barcelona last summer during the transfer window, but the Premier League team retained the 25-year-old Frenchman with hopes he’d lead the Red Devils’ charge for domestic and continental success this season.

Manchester United has had a mixed start to the season, earning 10 points from its first six Premier League games, winning its UEFA Champions League opener and exiting the Carabao Cup (Football League Cup) on penalty kicks after drawing Derby County on Tuesday.

The Pogba-Mourinho saga has been brewing slowly into a power struggle over the last 12 months, and Mourinho’s decision to effectively downgrade 2018 FIFA World Cup winner represents another flashpoint. The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson reported Wednesday club hierarchy backs Mourinho’s decision to strip Pogba of his vice-captaincy role.

Whether that means Manchester United ultimately will sell Pogba to Barcelona, back to Juventus or elsewhere will be among the hottest topics of the Premier League season. The Mirror’s David McDonnell reported Wednesday Manchester United will demand a fee in excess of £200 million (€224 million/$263 million), which would make him the second most expensive transfer in soccer history.

That is, if Pogba loses his running battle with Mourinho and leaves the club first.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images