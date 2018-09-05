Donald Trump Rips Nike For Colin Kaepernick ‘Just Do It’ Ad Campaign

Photo via Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Nike made a statement Sunday when it announced Colin Kaepernick as the face of the 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” advertising campaign.

Kaepernick, of course, peacefully protested social injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem during the 2016 season — his last as a quarterback in the NFL. His movement has sparked heated debate, and President Donald J. Trump has been among the former QB’s most outspoken critics.

So, it was no surprise Trump took aim at Nike and Kaepernick on Wednesday morning in a tweet.

Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

While it’s true that the NFL’s ratings declined in 2017, pro football games still accounted for 37 of the top 50 watched television programs last year, including six of the top seven, per Yahoo! Sports.

As for Nike, Trump’s claim that the company “is getting absolutely killed” isn’t quite accurate. Sure, Nike’s stock price was down about 3 percent Tuesday (their competitor’s stocks, including Under Armour and Adidas, also were down Tuesday), but it has risen a bit Wednesday (as of noon ET) and is up almost 28 percent year to date.

There’s no reason for Nike to be concerned, and more importantly, by partnering with Kaepernick, they are standing up for equality and justice for everyone. Both will end up on the right side of history.