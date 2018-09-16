Raiders Vs. Broncos Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The (latest) Jon Gruden era in Oakland didn’t get off to a great start, but he and the Raiders have a slightly better matchup in Week 2.

After getting embarrassed on their home field in a Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Raiders are on the road facing the Denver Broncos.

The Case Keenum-led Broncos looked good in their season-opening win against the Seattle Seahawks, but it remains to be seen whether Vance Joseph’s team is a legitimate contender in the AFC West.

Expect plenty of points — and Gruden fist pumps.

Here’s how and when to watch Raiders vs. Broncos online:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 16 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV