Raiders Vs. Broncos Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The (latest) Jon Gruden era in Oakland didn’t get off to a great start, but he and the Raiders have a slightly better matchup in Week 2.
After getting embarrassed on their home field in a Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Raiders are on the road facing the Denver Broncos.
The Case Keenum-led Broncos looked good in their season-opening win against the Seattle Seahawks, but it remains to be seen whether Vance Joseph’s team is a legitimate contender in the AFC West.
Expect plenty of points — and Gruden fist pumps.
Here’s how and when to watch Raiders vs. Broncos online:
Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 16 at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV
