Rams Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The Los Angeles Rams are heavy favorites entering their Week 2 matchup at home against the struggling Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams crushed the Oakland Raiders on the road last week on “Monday Night Football,” and now they face a much-inferior Cardinals squad that was soundly beaten in Week 1 by the Washington Redskins.

Here’s how and when to watch Cardinals vs. Rams online:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV