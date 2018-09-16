NFL

Rams Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

by on Sun, Sep 16, 2018 at 2:54PM

The Los Angeles Rams are heavy favorites entering their Week 2 matchup at home against the struggling Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams crushed the Oakland Raiders on the road last week on “Monday Night Football,” and now they face a much-inferior Cardinals squad that was soundly beaten in Week 1 by the Washington Redskins.

Here’s how and when to watch Cardinals vs. Rams online:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live StreamYahoo! Sports | FuboTV

