Rams Vs. Raiders Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

Week 1 will close with a matchup of teams seemingly going in opposite directions entering the 2018 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams, who have traveled north to take on the Oakland Raiders on “Monday Night Football,” enter the new campaign as the favorite in the NFC following an impressive offseason that featured the addition of several talented veterans to their roster.

The Raiders are coming off a disappointing 2017 season and just last week traded their best player, defensive end Khalil Mack, to the Chicago Bears in exchange for draft picks.

Here’s how and when to watch Rams vs. Raiders:

Start Time: Monday, Sept. 10 at 10:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images