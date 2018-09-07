Ray Allen’s Ex-Celtics Teammates Continue Snub As Hall Of Fame Induction Nears

Ray Allen will enter basketball’s most hallowed place without well wishes from people who once were like family.

The 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee revealed Thursday on ESPN’s “The Jump” none of his former Boston Celtics teammates have reached out to him ahead of his entry into the Hall.

Allen played five seasons with the Celtics between 2007 and 2012 and was a key component in their triumphant 2008 team. But his 2012 departure for the Miami Heat, Boston’s heated rivals, via free agency created a well-documented rift between him and the other Celtics players that seemingly has widened over time.

“No,” Allen responded when asked if any of his former Celtics teammates reached out to him this week. “This is a great opportunity for me to celebrate with my family, my friends and all the past teammates I’ve had.

“What I’ve learned, Rachel (Nichols), is all you have are moments. I don’t have any ill will against anybody. Everybody good and bad has gotten me to this moment. So I think about the things I’ve learned, the bad times that I’ve gone through to get back up again and say ‘let me get better.’ But life is too short. What can you do?

“I love all the guys I played with in Boston. I loved all my teammates. All we can do is move forward and take the people that want to be in your life and make a better life with them.”

The Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Friday night. Allen’s answer suggests he’ll enter the Hall bearing the scars of a dozen or so broken relationships, and that’s just sad.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images