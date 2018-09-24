Real Madrid To ‘Categorically Refuse’ To Play La Liga Games In USA

Real Madrid wants no part of Spanish soccer’s American experiment.

Club president Florentino Perez asserted Sunday at a meeting of Real Madrid members the club will refuse invitations to play La Liga (Spanish first division) games in the United States, according to AS’ Carlos Forjanes and Manu de Juan.

Real Madrid joins Spanish soccer’s players association among detractors of La Liga’s plan to stage competitive games on U.S. soil.

“We will not go to the United States,” Perez said, per AS. “I don’t know in whose interest it is, but is not in the interests of the clubs and the fans. We will categorically refuse.”

La Liga and Relevent Sports in July signed a 15-year agreement, under which the Spanish league would stage at least one game per season in North America and Relevent would promote it. The La Liga U.S. games initially were expected to include leading teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia.

Barcelona and Girona reportedly have agreed to play their Round 21 game on Jan. 26 or 27 in Miami, but resistance remains and the teams, league and promoters still need the blessings of FIFA as well as the soccer federations of Spain and the U.S.

Once they cut through the red tape, La Liga and Relevent hope to roll out the red carpet to other Spanish teams. But they shouldn’t bother knocking on Real Madrid’s door.

