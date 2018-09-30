Red Sox Ace Chris Sale Set To Get Ball In Game 1 Of ALDS On Friday

The Boston Red Sox have their rotation set for the first three games of the postseason.

The Sox will kick off the American League Division Series against the winner of the AL Wild Card game between the New York Yankees and Oakland A’s. Chris Sale will get the ball in Game 1, with David Price and Rick Porcello taking the hill in Games 2 and 3, respectively. Should a Game 4 be necessary, the battle presumably is between Nathan Eovaldi and Eduardo Rodriguez.

For a preview of the Red Sox’s playoff rotation, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images