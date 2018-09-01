Red Sox Activate Christian Vazquez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Steven Wright From DL

The Boston Red Sox are gaining reinforcements at the right time.

The Red Sox on Saturday made a series of roster moves, adding eight players to the active roster. The moves included five September call-ups, as well the activation of three players — catcher Christian Vazquez and pitchers Steven Wright and Eduardo Rodriguez — from the disabled list.

Here’s everything the Red Sox did Saturday morning:

In addition, LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, C Christian Vazquez, and RHP Steven Wright were activated from the #RedSox DL prior to today’s game. pic.twitter.com/kl1Tl74ysj — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) September 1, 2018

Wright has been on the D.L. since June with a sore knee, while Vazquez and Rodriguez have been on the shelf since July with finger and ankle injuries, respectively.

Rodriguez will return to the mound Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, while Wright and his knuckleball will head to the bullpen. How Vazquez will fit into the Red Sox’s catching situation remains to be seen, given the struggles of Sandy Leon and the emergence of Blake Swihart.

By the way: Don’t be surprised if second baseman Dustin Pedroia returns to the field at some point this season.

