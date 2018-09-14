Red Sox Announce Organization’s 2018 Minor League Award Winners

The Boston Red Sox on Friday announced the organization’s minor league award winners for the 2018 season.

Here’s the complete list:

Offensive Player of the Year: 3B Bobby Dalbec

Defensive Player of the Year: 3B Bobby Dalbec

Pitcher of the Year: RHP Denyi Reyes

Baserunner of the Year: INF/OF Kervin Suarez

Latin Program Position Player of the Year: OF Gilberto Jimenez

Latin Program Pitcher of the Year: RHP Miguel Suero

Dalbec obviously stands out, and for good reason: The 23-year-old totaled 32 home runs, 109 RBIs and a .919 OPS in 129 games split between High-A Salem and Double-A Portland. He finished second among all minor leaguers with 70 extra-base hits and was named MVP of the Carolina League.

Dalbec, a fourth-round pick in 2016, is the organization’s No. 6 prospect, according to MLB.com. It could just be a matter of time before he makes his way to Boston, perhaps as early as 2019.

Speaking of which, right-hander Ryan Brasier has become a key component of Boston’s big league bullpen this season. He was named the 2018 recipient of the Lou Gorman Award, which is given annually to a Red Sox minor leaguer who has demonstrated dedication and perseverance in overcoming obstacles while working his way to the major league team.

The 2018 minor league awards were selected by the Red Sox baseball operations department and minor league roving instructors, and the recipients will be honored Saturday during an on-field ceremony before Boston’s game against the New York Mets at Fenway Park.