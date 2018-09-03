Red Sox Expected To Call Up Brandon Phillips; What Can Veteran Bring To Boston?

September often means a lot of new faces around Major League Baseball clubhouses, and the Boston Red Sox are no different.

A number of September call-ups already have seen game action for the Red Sox, and veteran infielder Brandon Phillips could be the next to do so.

Prior to Monday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted that the team soon plans to promote Phillips, who signed a minor league deal with Boston in late June.

So, what can Phillips bring to the Sox? Hear WEEI’s Rob Bradford explain in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.