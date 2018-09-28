Red Sox Face Yankees With Potential ALDS Matchup Looming On Horizon

In 2017, the Boston Red Sox ended their regular season with a series against the Houston Astros only to turn around and face the Astros in the American League Division Series, eventually falling in four games.

Could the Red Sox be in for an identical situation this year?

Boston breezed to the AL East title and will finish out its regular season with a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. The Yankees will play the Oakland Athletics in the AL Wild Card Game, and should they emerge victorious, they will head back to Fenway for Game 1 of the ALDS on Oct. 5.

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron, Jim Rice and Steve Lyons discuss the potential of a Red Sox-Yankees ALDS, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

